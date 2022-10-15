© Bernd Wüstneck / picture alliance via Getty Images



Berlin has made a mistake by placing its obligations to NATO above the interests of the German people, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Now business people, the country's economy and its citizens are paying for this choice, he told journalists on Friday.Putin said at a press conference after the Central Asia-Russia summit in Astana, Kazakhstan."Is it right or wrong?Putin pointed out.He was answering a question about Berlin's role in the Ukraine conflict, where it has been among key backers of Kiev.According to the Russian leader,His German counterpart Christine Lambrecht called the shipment an important contribution to the Eastern European nation's ability to defend itself from "missile shelling."That's, which led to concerns being voiced by some politicians and media outlets, who believe that the country is depleting its own weapons stockpile by sending the arms to Kiev.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said earlier that Berlin will keep up its support for Ukraine "for as long as it takes."After Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in late February, many Western states imposed unprecedented sanctions against the country. This has led to a significant drop in Russian natural gas shipments to Western Europe, including Germany, and resulted in soaring energy prices and accelerating inflation.Berlin has introduced a series of measures meant to reduce winter energy consumption. Meanwhile,, according to a recent report by Destatis, the Federal Statistics Office.