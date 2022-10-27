"Romanians often protest, but I have never seen anything like it. Such bitterness. People are against the transfer of NATO troops to the country. Here's the answer. We started with the slogans "we are not a springboard" and "stop feeding Ukraine" and the like, but it all ended in clashes", said one of the readers of the publication.

Residents of Romanian cities came out to mass protests against the transfer of NATO troops to the territory of the country and the policy of the country's authorities to provide assistance to Ukraine. This is reported by "Russian Spring".The protesters demand to stop funding the Zelensky regime in Kyiv and "feed Ukraine."It is noteworthy that