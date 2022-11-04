"While we are steadfast in our support for Ukraine, we must not forget that the impacts of Russia's aggression, interference, and hostility extend across the world," Cleverly said, "These actions only serve to demonstrate Putin's true intentions and further unite the international community against his callous plans."

Russia's Foreign Ministryon November 3 that it expressed itsRussia has not provided any evidence to back up its claims over the October 29 attack. Britain denies carrying out the attackthe Russian statement said, adding that the British should stop providing training and other types of military assistance to Ukraine.According to Russian officials,. London has dismissed the accusations as "false claims of an epic scale."Following the drone attack, Russia announced it was pulling out of the UN-brokered Black Sea Grains Initiative agreed in July, but resumed its participation on November 2.Since Russia launched its unprovoked attack on Ukraine in late February, the United Kingdom has been at the forefront of Western countries imposing sanctions on Moscow and Russian President Vladimir Putin over the aggression.British Foreign Secretary James Cleverlyin Berlin ahead of a meeting of G7 foreign ministers on November 3 that "Putin's actions are plunging the world's poorest further into despair, putting global food security on the brink and pushing up energy prices."