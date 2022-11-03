1) The Regime is strong because the ruling class is united.

2) The Regime is strong behind the curtain, even though fools and nonentities are its front men.

3) The Regime is strong because liberal democracy, its supposed political philosophy, faces no coherent or viable alternatives.

4) The Regime is strong because it controls economic resources that enable its continued hegemony.

5) The Regime is strong because it will use new technology to keep troublemakers down.

6) The Regime is strong because America is militarily strong relative to all other nations in the world — that is, the Regime has hard power.

7) The Regime is strong because it controls the social narrative, internationally and domestically — that is, the Regime has soft power.

8) Even if the Regime is not as strong as it once was, "there is a great deal of ruin in a nation," as Adam Smith said.

9) It does not matter if the Regime is strong, because Americans are fat, lazy, and adequately content, so regardless of how strong the Regime is, nobody is going to complain enough to curb, much less end, the Regime.