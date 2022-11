© Kremlin

Scott Ritter is a former U.S. Marine Corps intelligence officer who served in the former Soviet Union implementing arms control treaties, in the Persian Gulf during Operation Desert Storm and in Iraq overseeing the disarmament of WMD. His most recent book is Disarmament in the Time of Perestroika, published by Clarity Press.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's keynote address at the Valdai Club last Thursday appears to have put Russia on a collision course with the U.S.-led "Rules Based International Order" (RBIO).The Biden administration two weeks earlier released its 2022 National Security Strategy (NSS), a full-throated defense of the RBIO which all-but declares war on "autocrats" who are "working overtime to undermine democracy.""We are now in the early years of a decisive decade for America and the world," U.S. President Joe Biden wrote in the introduction to the 2022 NSS. "The terms of geopolitical competition between the major powers will be set ... the post-Cold War era is definitively over, and a competition is underway between the major powers to shape what comes next."The key to winning this competition, Biden declared, is American leadership: "The need for a strong and purposeful American role in the world has never been greater."The 2022 NSS laid out the nature of this competition in stark terms. Biden claimed: "Democracies and autocracies are engaged in a contest to show which system of governance can best deliver for their people and the world."American goals in this competition are clear:Of course, Russia and China take umbrage at Biden's world view, and in particular their role in it.Far from seeking confrontation, Russia and China, in their joint statement, went out of their way to emphasize the need for cooperation among nations:According to Putin, there is little that can be done to avoid this escalation, since the root of the problem is the very nature of the West. He said:There can be no longer any concept of cooperation between Russia and the West, Putin said, because the American-dominated West steadfastly adheres to the supremacy of its own values and systems, at the exclusion of all others.Putin took aim at this exclusivity.The solution, Putin declared, is to reject the exclusivity of the American RBIO model.The battle lines have been drawn — American-led singularity on one side, and a Russian-Chinese led multipolarity on the other.A direct military-on-military clash between the proponents of the RBIO and those backing the LBIO would, literally, go nuclear, destroying the very world they are competing to control.The answer increasingly seems clear — it's the LBIO by a long shot.There can be no avoiding the coming conflict. But, as Putin noted, paraphrasing the Biblical passage from Hosea 8:7, "He who sows the wind will, as the saying goes, reap the storm. The crisis has indeed become global; it affects everyone. There is no need to be under any illusions."To this should be added Matthew 24:6: "And you will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you are not troubled; for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet."All things must come to pass. But the end is not yet. The decline of American hegemony in global affairs does not require the four horsemen of the apocalypse to be unleashed on the planet.America has had its moments. As Paul Simon sang in his classic song, American Tune, "We [America] come in the age's most uncertain hour."History will never forget the American Century, where the strength of its industry and people not once, but twice, came to the aid of the world "in its most uncertain hour."We can, of course, decide to resist this transition. Indeed, Biden's 2022 NSS is literally a roadmap of such a resistance. We can, as the poet Dylan Thomas penned, opt not to "go gentle into that good night", but rather "Rage, rage against the dying of the light."But at what cost?The alternative is grim. Should the U.S. opt to resist the tides of history, the temptation to use the final weapon of existential survival — America's nuclear arsenal — will be real.And no one will survive.In the end, the decision of whether to "burn the village in order to save it" is up to the American people.We can buy into the flawed "democracy versus autocracy" suicide pact inherent in the 2022 NSS, or we can insist that our leaders use what remains of American leadership and authority to help guide the planet into a new phase of multilateralism where our nation exists as one among equals.