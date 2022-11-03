© Tehreek e Insaf/AP



Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot and injured as he spoke during a protest march outside the town of Gujranwala on Thursday. Khan, who was rushed to the hospital after the incident, has been attempting to mount a political comeback after being ousted from power in April.According to reports from different media outlets,Khan was rushed to a hospital in Lahore, around 100 kilometers (60 miles) away. One of Khan's aides, Raoof Hasan, told AFP that the former leader is in "stable condition."Hasan added. A suspect has been arrested, Pakistan's Geo TV reported shortly afterwards.Khan is a former cricketer who served as Pakistan's prime minister from 2018 until his removal from office through a no-confidence motion this April. Khan built economic and diplomatic relations with Russia and China, and claimed that his removal was orchestrated by the US with the goal of installing a more compliant leader.Khan was charged with terror offenses in August for threatening to take "action" against allegedly corrupt police officials, although a court in Islamabad later dropped the charges. Last month, the Election Commission of Pakistan barred Khan from running in elections or serving as a member of parliament for five years, claiming that the ex-PM had failed to properly report gifts received while in office.Thursday's shooting took place a week into a protest march led by Khan from Lahore to Islamabad. Stopping to hold rallies along the route, the PTI leader has been