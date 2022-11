© Alex Wong / Getty Images

Rachel Marsden is a columnist, political strategist, and host of independently produced talk-shows in French and English. Her website can be found at rachelmarsden.com

Partially-censored meeting minutes of the Cybersecurity Advisory Committee advising the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), an agency of the US Department of Homeland Security, have been obtained by The Intercept The documents reveal attempts to conflate the need to protect American "critical infrastructure" from what the committee repeatedly describes as threats of "disinformation" - or rather, "mis-, dis-, and mal-information (MDM)."It also reveals the existence of a back channel for Homeland Security to communicate its desireWhen the government gets directly involved in narrative policing under the guise of "infrastructure protection," it's a dodgy pretext that should raise serious concerns about government overreach to the detriment of free expression and flow of information.No one's blowing up the internet with mere words., albeit not in frontline combat operations. "We've been very clear there are no combat forces in Ukraine, no US forces conducting combat operations in Ukraine, these are personnel that are assigned to conduct security cooperation and assistance as part of the defense attaché office," Pentagon Press Secretary Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said.Across the pond, French President Emmanuel Macron was asked recently in an interview with French state media about Russian media outlets remaining accessible in France through online platforms despite state censorship. In evoking the bans, Macron said , "We're using the informational weapon."Apparently, the public's right to be fully informed and make up their own minds about what's going on in the world can just be shrugged off as collateral damage.It's now becoming commonplace for Western "democracy" to use the law enforcement apparatus of the state to ensure that its propaganda goes unchallenged online and offline.It will be interesting to see how well that goes down with new Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who has been waging a war on censorship on various fronts.he replied Democratic Senator Chris Murphy is now demanding a US government investigation into the financial participation of Saudi Arabia, Musk-owned Twitter's second largest investor, in the platform. Interesting that no one seemed to care that the Saudis had invested in Twitter long before Musk came along. Or that governments Murphy calls "repressive" have cash flowing into Hollywood and American media outlets as advertisers. And that cash conveniently didn't have any particular color or citizenship until Musk took over vowing to claw back free speech. Now suddenly this US official is dragging out the old foreign interference hammer to use against Musk.If Musk was standing up against censorship perpetrated by a regime the West didn't like, he'd be invited to sit next to First Lady Jill at Biden's next State of the Union address.