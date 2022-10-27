© Getty Images / Mondadori Portfolio / Contributor

The pontiff warned future clerics against succumbing to the 'soul-weakening' sin.Viewing online pornography is a widespread "vice" that even nuns and priests are not alien to, Pope Francis said earlier this week."The pure heart, the one that Jesus receives every day, cannot receive this pornographic information," Pope Francis said.Meanwhile, the Pope's Instagram page, which is managed by the Holy See's team, made headlines in 2020 after 'liking' a racy photo of bikini model Natalia Garibotto. The 'like', despite being removed the next day, was appreciated by the model. "My mum may hate my a** pics but the Pope be double-tapping," she said in an interview at the time.The Catholic News Agency, citing sources close to the Vatican press, later reported that the Pope's team had launched an internal investigation to determine how the 'like' had happened.