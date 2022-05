It's time for people to know the truth. On a chilly evening just after the turn of the year, in between the evening votes, about a dozen MPs gathered in the House of Commons for a cigarette break. Standing among them - positioned by the balustrade that sits opposite the large double doors leading out to Parliament's long Thameside terrace - was Angela Rayner Boris Johnson when they sit opposite one another at Prime Minister's Questions.As Rayner was making the joke, another MP joined the group. She told me: 'I didn't hear the whole thing, butThey too confirmed the use of the vulgar colloquialism. So four MPs all heard Rayner use exactly the same words.In response to what everyone recognised was a racy but light-hearted aside, Rayner's colleagues laughed, and carried on smoking. Then they all went their separate ways.Last weekend, The Mail on Sunday recounted the incident, as told by one of the MPs who was present. At which point, the world went insane.Johnson described the story as 'appalling sexist, misogynist tripe'. The Speaker of the House, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, condemned the article as 'misogynistic and offensive'. He then announced he was summoning the Editor of The Mail on Sunday to the Commons.BUT then something that is relatively unusual in our era of social-media-fuelled culture crusades occurred. The truth began to emerge.to myself and other journalists to confirm she had made the comments. The Mail on Sunday politely rejected the Speaker's summons, and Sir Lindsay backed off.But the whole furore has revealed a number of important things about how our current political discourse is framed.Rayner's attempt to cover up her comments on the terrace was - on one level - understandable. I'm told she was genuinely embarrassed at the thought of them being made public. One colleague told me: 'She was honestly worried about the fact that her kids would get to see this.'But that instinctive, and human, reaction does not grant a licence for deception. Had Rayner responded to the story by deploying the same frankness and self-awareness she had displayed in her podcast, the whole uproar would have been avoided.And that represented a false deflection. In reality, Angela Rayner is one of the more popular Labour MPs in the eyes of her opponents.They like her directness and down-to-earth style.Which is why many Conservatives were so surprised and angered when she made her notorious 'Tory scum' comment.Speaking on ITV's Lorraine, she claimed: 'They talk about my background because I had a child when I was young as if to say I'm promiscuous... It was quite offensive for people of my background.' But in her Forde podcast, she gave an honest, and more perceptive, assessment of how senior Tories engage with her.Responding to Forde's observation that the PM treats her with respect, she said Johnson recognises that 'if I start attacking her, I'll look really crap as a posh guy from a posh school so I'll just try and compliment her in a sort of backhand way', adding: 'I think that's how they try and sort of deal with me. Because they don't really know how to deal with me.'As Rayner's denials began to unravel, her defenders tried to change tack. The saga needed to be looked at in the wider context of the fight against Westminster's misogynistic culture, they said.A battle that needs to be fought.So there is no need to confect outrage. The issues confronted by women MPs and staff of Parliament are all too real. And if people want to throw Rayner's comments into the midst of the wider conversation about Westminster culture, fine. But someone must then explain what the Deputy Leader of the Labour Party joking about distracting the Prime Minister by crossing and uncrossing her legs at him contributes to that debate.Because this is the key question. Do the facts and the truth still matter, even when they tell the wrong story?The tale Rayner and her allies want told is a simple one. A neanderthal Tory MP, motivated by class and gender hatred, concocted a comparison with 90s sex siren Sharon Stone, then used it to smear a working-class Labour MP. And it provides a compelling narrative. The single mother from a Stockport housing estate being targeted by - and fighting back against - the Etonian bully boys.ButAnd this is the truth of the whole saga. The story Angela Rayner branded 'a desperate, perverted smear' was actually a story told by Angela Rayner herself, about herself. The language the PM condemned as 'appalling, sexist, misogynist tripe' was Angela Rayner's language. The claim the Speaker condemned as 'misogynistic and offensive' was her own., Rayner tweeted: 'You want the truth? They can't handle the truth.'But after the events of the past seven days, a separate question must now be posed. Can she?