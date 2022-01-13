The fact of the matter is that sex trafficking in porn is a much bigger issue than most people realize. According to cases reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, pornography was the 3rd-most common form of sex trafficking, after escort services and elicit massage businesses.9

What, exactly, is sex trafficking?

Unfortunately, some people listen to stories of victims being sex trafficked through the use of coercion and ask, "why didn't she just leave?" or "why didn't he just say no?" Firstly, it's important to remember that trafficking is never the fault of the victim, and blaming the victim only adds to their trauma. Secondly, the fact of the matter is that the psychological manipulation used by traffickers can often be just as powerful — if not more powerful — as physical force.18

The Trafficking Victims Protection Act

If any one piece of that definition is present in a commercial sex act — force, fraud, coercion, or the participation of a minor — it's automatically sex trafficking. While most instances of sex trafficking involve more than one aspect of manipulation, let's break down that TVPA definition, piece by piece.

When porn

is

sex trafficking

Commercial sex act

Victims who are under the age of 18

Sex trafficking through force

Sex trafficking by fraud

Sex trafficking through coercion

Consent in porn: A "yes" is only valid if "no" is a legitimate option

When it comes to consent, a "yes" is only valid if "no" is a legitimate option. Of all the ways pornography and sex trafficking overlap, one of the most surprising elements of all might be this: even in the production of mainstream porn with popular performers, sex trafficking can still occur — and it happens more regularly than you might think. Remember, sex trafficking doesn't require kidnapping or threats of violence — all it requires is force, fraud, or coercion.

And again, this is happening on virtually every mainstream porn site.

How else is porn connected to trafficking?

Conclusion

As long as there's a demand for porn — especially porn that is extreme, abusive, or degrading — the porn industry will continue to exploit vulnerable people to meet that demand.

Sex trafficking victims can be forced, tricked, or coerced into pornography production

Porn performers can be trafficked into acts they didn't consent to

Porn can be used to groom trafficking victims and "train" them on what is expected of them

Porn can normalize sexual violence and objectification to the extent that in some cases, the desensitization of consumers can manifest in more willingness to buy sex, thus increasing the demand for sexual exploitation and sex trafficking

