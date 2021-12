© Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Superstar Billie Eilish opened up about how she started watching porn at around the age of 11 and said she feels watching it has "destroyed" her brain."As a woman, I think porn is a disgrace," the 19-year-old singer shared during her appearance on the Sirius XM " The Howard Stern Show " on Tuesday. The comments were noted by Entertainment Tonight. The "Lovely" hitmaker said watching "abusive porn" gave her a false example of what having sex was like."The first few times I had sex, I was not saying no to things that were not good," Eilish explained. "It was because I thought that's what I was supposed to be attracted to."