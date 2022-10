It's not the unvaccinated who are clogging up the NHS, it's disproportionately the obese and overweight - some of whom have been particularly vocal in vilifying the unvaccinated or in failing to promote healthier lifestyles

Andrew Neil (estimated BMI 32) argued for restrictions on the freedoms of the unvaccinated.

Piers Morgan (estimated BMI 29) argued for the unvaccinated to be denied NHS care if they caught Covid.

Boris Johnson (estimated BMI 34) attempted to bring in vaccine passports.

Michael Gove (estimated BMI 28) was a keen advocate of vaccine passports.

Therese Coffey (estimated BMI 30), the new Health Minister appears to be far keener on promoting vaccines rather than healthy lifestyles.

It's been known since the outbreak of Covid that obesity leads to higher rates of hospitalisations and deaths. Despite this, very few resources were deployed to encourage healthier eating and lifestyles. This article argues that this was a disastrous decision for the long term health of the nation and the short to medium term capacity of the NHS.First, let's just look at how effective spending £25bn injecting 150 million vaccines into the U.K. population has been. As the NHS continues to struggle to meet demand, perhaps Covid hospital admissions are the key metric.As an example, in the 50-64 year-olds, 129 of the 1,342 admissions were unvaccinated, that's 9.6%. Yet, about 14% of that age group are unvaccinated. If the unvaccinated were more likely to be hospitalised we would expect the figures to be reversed, to see a higher proportion of the unvaccinated hospitalised than the total proportion of people unvaccinated.Figure 2 shows the peaks and troughs of Covid hospital admissions since the start of the pandemic.Despite my deep scepticism of the efficacy of the mRNA vaccines and the real world evidence presented above, to avoid any accusations of dogmatism I'm going to indulge the vaccine zealots' figures for vaccine effectiveness. Again, with the data taken from the Government's week 40 vaccine surveillance report , figure 3 suggests that the UKHSA thinks that the best protection a fourth dose of vaccine can offer is about 50%, soon falling to 20%.Now let's compare that vaccine efficacy with the impact of obesity on severe Covid outcomes by turning to a fascinating study published in June in the Lancet that looked at how BMI affects Covid outcomes. What made this latest study particularly interesting was that it used real, though anonymised, data from about 20% of the U.K. population. The data, from QResearch had over 12 million patient records but about 3 million couldn't be used, mainly because BMI data were missing, but that still left 9,171,524 patient records to be analysed. So, again, we're looking at real-world evidence whereas the UKHSA vaccine efficacy rates are estimates.The data related to the period from December 2020 to November 2021. This was the period covering the initial rollout through to booster doses in older people. Part of the summary table is reproduced in Figure 4. I've highlighted in red hospital admissions.But of course, it's not just Covid where the overweight and obese have worse outcomes. The Lancet study goes on to list some of the other health outcomes for other conditions. The obese are almost six times more likely to have type 2 diabetes, more than twice as likely to suffer cardiovascular disease and over three times more likely to suffer hypertension.Lose weight and many of these rates of disease would fall. The burden on the NHS would be reduced, the people losing weight, in most cases, would feel better and no doubt their mental health would, in the round, be improved.I was interested in a piece by Michael P. Senger in the Daily Sceptic on October 14th 2022 highlighting the demonisation of the unvaccinated. I really don't recall anyone in the mainstream media or in Government objecting to this vilification at the time yet(see an article I wrote back in June that goes into some detail on this point),Likewise, it's been known since the Covid outbreak on the Diamond Princess back in February 2020 that obesity was a risk factor. However, can you imagine the furore that would result if people were to suggest that the obese were denied hospital treatment?The Government spent about £12bn vaccinating the under 50s, largely a pointless exercise. As an advocate of lower taxes and a smaller state I don't argue that this money should have been spent on schemes to subsidise healthier living. Such schemes invariably fail. What's more, I would object just as fiercely to coercing people to lose weight as I do to coercing people to get vaccinated. However, I would like to see them campaign to raise people's awareness of the risks associated with a high BMI.Body positivity is all well and good but being overweight is neither risk or cost free. If Andrew Neil, Piers Morgan, Boris Johnson et al. want target a group to be censorious of perhaps they should follow Jordan Peterson's advice and go tidy their own room first.