It's not the unvaccinated who are clogging up the NHS, it's disproportionately the obese and overweight - some of whom have been particularly vocal in vilifying the unvaccinated or in failing to promote healthier lifestyles

Andrew Neil (estimated BMI 32) argued for restrictions on the freedoms of the unvaccinated.

Piers Morgan (estimated BMI 29) argued for the unvaccinated to be denied NHS care if they caught Covid.

Boris Johnson (estimated BMI 34) attempted to bring in vaccine passports.

Michael Gove (estimated BMI 28) was a keen advocate of vaccine passports.

Therese Coffey (estimated BMI 30), the new Health Minister appears to be far keener on promoting vaccines rather than healthy lifestyles.