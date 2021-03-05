Society's Child
Health experts: Obesity fuelling vastly higher COVID death toll
Thu, 04 Mar 2021
Health experts have warned that there is a direct correlation between obesity and higher COVID-19 death tolls across the globe, findings that will not jive well with the woke trend to promote being overweight as 'body positivity'.
The London Telegraph reports that a study of 100 countries by the World Obesity Federation found that 2.2 million of 2.5 million deaths occurred in countries with high levels of obesity.
The study noted that death rates were discovered to be 10 times higher in nations where more than 50% the population was overweight.
According to the study, in countries without obesity problems, the death rate from the virus was no higher than 10 per 100,000 population.
"We now know that an overweight population is the next pandemic waiting to happen," noted Dr Tim Lobstein, the author of the report, senior policy adviser to the World Obesity Federation and visiting professor at the University of Sydney.
Britain, which has the third highest COVID death rate in the world, also has fourth highest obesity rate. On the flip side, Vietnam has one of the lowest levels of obesity in the world, and also has the lowest COVID death rate.
The new study backs up findings from Lancet published research last year which noted that obesity increases the risk of death from Covid-19 by around 50 per cent.
The findings have prompted stark warnings from the World Health Organisation, with Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general noting "This report must act as a wake-up call to governments globally. The correlation between obesity and mortality rates from Covid-19 is clear and compelling."
The CDC has also warned that obesity is a clear factor in coronavirus death rates.
All of these scientific facts will likely be ignored by the 'body positivity' movement, which promotes being obese as a civil rights cause.
Multinational companies, big tech and the entertainment industry are all on board with the ludicrous woke ideology, with the likes of Instagram promoting obesity while simultaneously refusing content that encourages maintaining healthy fit bodies.
Anyone who dares to promote a healthy lifestyle or campaign against junk food addiction is labeled a 'fat shamer':
However, studies also show that fat shaming works.
A wide ranging study by obesity experts in 2014 found that a "desire to improve self-worth" was one of the most important motivating factors encouraging people to lose weight.
The fact is if you're fat, you are 50% more likely to die from COVID.
Obesity is linked to a myriad of other horrendous, life-threatening diseases and conditions, including high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, stroke, gallbladder disease, and osteoarthritis.
Promoting 'fat acceptance' is as ludicrous as promoting 'smoker positivity'.
All of these scientific facts will likely be ignored by the 'body positivity' movement, which promotes being obese as a civil rights cause.It just never ends . . .
Most doctors have no clue about nutrition and they rely on that ill-conceived food pyramid from the USDA to advise their patients. I have a friend who was just diagnosed with colon cancer and is about to undergo several rounds of chemo and radiation therapy. I asked his wife if the doctors gave him any nutritional advice (as the guy is obese and type 2 diabetic), she said not at all! That says it all...
Before "Covid", fatties died from all sorts of reasons related to mentioned problems.