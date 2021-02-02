Science of the Spirit
New analysis claims to prove COVID is lab-made virus with 99.8% probability
The National Pulse
Sat, 30 Jan 2021 21:40 UTC
The 193-page paper published January 29th is titled "A Bayesian analysis concludes beyond a reasonable doubt that SARS-CoV-2 is not a natural zoonosis but instead is laboratory derived."
"The purpose of the analysis was to determine the origin of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Beginning with a likelihood of 98.2% that it was a zoonotic jump from nature with only a 1.2% probability it was a laboratory escape, twenty-six different, independent facts and evidence were examined systematically. The final conclusion is that it is a 99.8% probability SARS-CoV-2 came from a laboratory and only a 0.2% likelihood it came from nature," a summary notes.
The author, Dr. Steven Quay, has 360+ published medical studies and has been cited over 10,000 times, placing him in the top one percent of scientists worldwide.
What's more, he holds nearly 90 US patents and has invented seven FDA-approved pharmaceuticals.
"By taking only publicly available, scientific evidence about SARS-CoV-2 and using highly conservative estimates in my analysis, I nonetheless conclude that it is beyond a reasonable doubt that SARS-CoV-2 escaped from a laboratory. The additional evidence of what appears to be adenovirus vaccine genetic sequences in specimens from five patients from December 2019 and sequenced by the Wuhan Institute of Virology requires an explanation. You would see this kind of data in a vaccine challenge trial, for example. Hopefully the WHO team can get answers to these questions," he adds.
Reader Comments
The vaccine angle makes more sense. If they were attempting to use a cov as a delivery mechanism for a disease treatment (remember the 'HIV' sequences?) or a vaccine then you'd want the vehicle to be as innocuous as possible.
And if they're playing with stuff deemed harmless... the bsl4 containment gets lax or ignored.
The good man's razor suggests this was an unexpected accidental release of something played with that turned out rather innocuous.
It still served as good cover for the catastrophic failing USD which began to burn in Sept of 2019. Instead of the typical world war, we got this, which serves the same purpose really with the added bonus of being almost completely controllable.
And the PIC through poison needles has an easy method established now of culling the herd in a far more controllable fashion for decades. Instead of killing millions on a battlefield, they can cull billions over extended periods and blame it on whatever they like.
I guess I think of C-1984 as something that predisposes certain folks to the real effects of what it coming next, which, given all of the 'genetic' aspects/modifications/testing involved so far, probably will, if not with C-1984-Version 2.0, eventually involve a huge group of people of a given genotype, and for some reason, I don't think that will be white folks. (Aka, we're dealing with true, true evil here.)
R.C.
Empires collapse from within with dissent feeding on truth of the deceit.
So speak the truth always, no matter how hopeless it seems.
Comment: Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying appeared on Bill Maher's show last night to argue the same thing.