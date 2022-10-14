"It's a bell that can't be un-rung".

The bells have been ringing for awhile:

"The Government proposes to implement a bail-in regime for systemically important banks. This regime will be designed to ensure that, in the unlikely event that a systemically important bank depletes its capital, the bank can be recapitalized and returned to viability through the very rapid conversion of certain bank liabilities into regulatory capital. This will reduce risks for taxpayers. The Government will consult stakeholders on how best to implement a bail- in regime in Canada. Implementation timelines will allow for a smooth transition for affected institutions, investors and other market participants."

Ask Not For Whom The Bell Tolls...

Expiry dates on "cash"

Negative interest rates on "savings"

CCP style social credit.

There is Only One Antidote

