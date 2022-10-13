© Bali Province BPBD Disaster author



Heavy rain and strong winds caused damage and fatalities on the popular tourist island of Bali, Indonesia.Disaster authorities said heavy rain fell for around 6 hours, early on 08 October 2022, causing landslides and flooding roads and homes. Flood waters areas of Badung Regency and in Denpasar City were up to 1 metre deep. One person died after being swept away by flood waters in Denpasar. Over 30 people including tourists had to be evacuated from flooded areas of the tourist resort of Seminyak.A landslide in Gunaksa Village, Bangli Regency caused the road to collapse. As a result of the incident, two cars crashed into landslide debris, leaving 3 people dead and 3 injured.A construction worker died when heavy rain triggered a landslide at a roadworks project in Taro Village, Gianyar Regency.