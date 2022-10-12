© Spencer Platt/Getty Images

How should we treat those who refuse to acknowledge the pandemic is over?They walk among us. The last of the Covidians. We see them every day, masked while walking their dog in the park, or alone in their car. We have that friend or loved one who badgers us about vaccines and boosters like a mid-level PR executive at Pfizer.There is also the social media warrior who will never admit they got anything wrong about lockdowns, that even with our economy and education system in shambles, we should be grateful.Let's not forget the public health officials like Holy Saint Fauci, who we recently learned had a mega-millions windfall while Americans' purchasing power plummeted into the poorhouse.Here in New York City, the new message on masking in subways and other spaces is "you do you." This from people who spent two years barking "you do whatever you're told, or else." In their heyday, the Covid lockdown enforcers, both official and otherwise, were about as conciliatory as a dominatrix. Now it's you do you?So how should those of us who have moved on from the sad piano music television ads and the daily crunching of Covid numbers deal with those who are bitterly clinging to their pandemic?I suppose kindness ought to be the order of the day — but didn't kindness get us into this mess in the first place? Wasn't part of the reason Americans allowed the absurd and arbitrary lockdown measures — ignored by their betters — to linger so long a desire to be kind to the terrified?Nobody thinks it's a good idea to walk up to people wearing a mask and start berating them, even though that was once a perfectly normal part of one's day if one defied protocols. But what about a little gentle shaming? A wink and smile while saying, "Remember, don't touch your face." Or perhaps,There are two problems with letting bygones be bygones and ignoring the hypochondriacal phobias of our fellow citizens. One, seeing people's faces, going to work in offices, and having normal social interactions are part of a functioning society. But also,If we were all in it together when it was time to shut off the lights and huddle in our houses to fight the virus, then we must all be in it together as we emerge from our lockdown nightmare. It's time to take the mask off your face or face the fact that you look like a fool. And it is nobody else's job to pretend that you don't.