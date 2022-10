The Imam added, "they are proponents of democracy, but only if it supports liberal values. The moment it goes against liberal values, they are authoritarian and they want to impose their own values on people."

Hundreds of protesters against sexually explicit LGBTQ books being provided to children shut down a Michigan school board meeting on Monday.The majority of those who attended Monday's Dearborn Public Schools board meeting and took a stand against the books were Muslim. There were also a handful of counter-protesters present to defend the books, including members of the American Federation of Teachers union.There was a large police presence at the meeting, but officers struggled to maintain control of the situation — even as it surpassed the building's fire capacity.One of Michigan's most prominent faith leaders, Imam Hassan Al-Qazwini of the Islamic Institute of America in Dearborn Heights, directed his followers to protest during his sermon on Friday, according to a report from the Detroit Free Press During the meeting, several protesters spoke out and led chants, including "vote them out.""We're going to send a message to the board of education," protester Hassan Aoun said, according to the report. "We the people ... put you in this position We put you on the chair. We elected you."The protesters have the support of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), a typically leftist organization, who is now helping Muslims protect their religious right to keep explicit materials away from their children in public schools.The meeting has now been rescheduled for Thursday at Fordson High School, which can hold a large crowd.