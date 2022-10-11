This bolide was spotted over Spain on October 9, at 4:24 local time (equivalent to 2:24 universal time). It was almost as bright as the full Moon. The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 86,000 km/h. The fireball overflew Valencia (Spain). It began at an altitude of about 93 km over La Florida (province of Valencia), moved southwest, and ended at a height of around 33 km over Canals (province of Valencia).This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Ayora, La Hita, CAHA, OSN, and La Sagra. The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).