US intelligence officials have concluded that the Ukrainian government ordered the car bombing of Darya Dugina, the daughter of political philosopher Aleksandr Dugin.
Despite Kyiv denying responsibility for the attack, which took place in August, "US intelligence agencies have now concluded that the explosion was sanctioned by parts of the Ukrainian government," reports the Telegraph.
The US reportedly had nothing to do with the attack, had no advance knowledge, and chastised the Ukrainians when it found out they were responsible.
The intended target of the attack was almost certainly Aleksandr Dugin, whom the western media claims is a "close ally" of Vladimir Putin yet has seemingly never met the Russian president.
Dugin had initially planned to travel to Moscow in the same car as his daughter, but ended up traveling in a different vehicle.
Asked about the assessment, Ukrainian government spokesman Mykhailo Podolyak continued to deny involvement, telling the New York Times, "Someone like Dugina is not a tactical or a strategic target for Ukraine."
The Telegraph calls the murder "one of the boldest operations of the war to date," a description they presumably wouldn't use if Russia blew up the daughters of obscure Ukrainian commentators.
At the time, many legacy media outlets claimed that the attack was likely a "false flag" carried out by Russia, which is how they respond to virtually every attack targeting Russia or Russians.
Apparently, car bombing private citizens is now something that the 'good guys' do.
