Car bombing private citizens is what the 'good guys' do.US intelligence officials have concluded that the Ukrainian government ordered the car bombing of Darya Dugina, the daughter of political philosopher Aleksandr Dugin.The intended target of the attack was almost certainly Aleksandr Dugin, whom the western media claims is a "close ally" of Vladimir Putin yet has seemingly never met the Russian president.Dugin had initially planned to travel to Moscow in the same car as his daughter, but ended up traveling in a different vehicle.At the time, many legacy media outlets claimed that the attack was likely a "false flag" carried out by Russia, which is how they respond to virtually every attack targeting Russia or Russians.Apparently, car bombing private citizens is now something that the 'good guys' do.Support Ukraine!