Despite government's proposals to stop it, British citizens are still being arrested over alleged speech offenses.Police officers from the United Kingdom's (UK's) Surrey Police force arrested journalist Caroline Farrow after she was reported for allegedly posting a "grossly offensive message." The officers seized Farrow's electronic devices, questioned her at Guildford Police Station, and released her under investigation.In a statement, Surrey Police said: "When we receive an allegation of a crime, in this instance one where a grossly offensive message is said to have been communicated, it is our job to assess it alongside any available evidence to identify if an offence has been committed. If it has, we gather further evidence and carry out an investigation to prove or disprove the allegation. That is exactly the process that is being followed in this case.""My husband didn't want his parish office and workspace invaded by plod investigating whether his wife used insulting words on the internet," Farrow tweeted. "He couldn't actually believe what was unfolding."Farrow said the police sergeant told her that emailing people "malicious messages" was a crime and the police officers then clarified that she hadn't emailed anyone but had "allegedly written some insulting messages on the internet."Farrow suggested that she was accused of posting to Kiwi Farms at 11 am on Sunday, June 19, 2022 and said she had an alibi."On Sunday 19th June 2022 I was playing the church organ for the 11am Mass at Holy Angels...A brief check on YouTube would provide an alibi," Farrow tweeted. "Anyone who has played organ for Mass will understand that you cannot be playing on your phone & posting on the internet."Farrow added: "It's scary that the police can take someone's word for something and just come and arrest you. All they could say is 'we've had an allegation which needs to be investigated.'"Farrow said her family is "appalled, horrified and angry."Farrow was previously investigated by police after she was accused of "misgendering" someone on Twitter.While Farrow maintains her innocence of the accusations, the event is the latest story about British police trying to arrest people over "offensive" speech.The new Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis has spoken out in support of people's right to offend others and said that it will soon be protected by new laws.The Justice Secretary said he would be bringing forward new laws to protect free speech and the right to offend."I fundamentally agree in people's right to offend," Mr Lewis told a Policy Exchange meeting at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham this week."We need to ensure that we have a system of human rights that doesn't create or give cover for cancel culture. I feel that today there's a certain difference to what happened in the past because even our tolerance has changed. We are less tolerant of others and that is evolution and that happens to debate."If you restrict people's ability to debate and you have a punitive culture then things don't move on and they become trapped in one person's worldview, which I think is very, very dangerous."