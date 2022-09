Republican candidate for Pennsylvania Governor and current Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano released a blistering statement on Saturday, condemning Biden's FBI for an armed SWAT raid of a pro-life activist in front of his family, including seven young children."The continued weaponization of the FBI and persecution of Biden's DOJ against ordinary Americans is an outrage," the statement read."As Governor, I will not allow the police state of Joe Biden to enforce his persecution against his political enemies on sacred Pennsylvania soil. Not on my watch."A statement released on behalf of the Houck family read:The statement continued: "My family and I are very grateful for all the support both financially and emotionally as we begin to process the next steps in this journey. It's going to be a long legal battle and a heavy cross to bear but God's grace is sufficient and we will get through this," Houck said. The family is looking into therapeutic recovery options for their traumatized children.Despite the minor nature of the incident and the lack of charges by local authorities, Houck faces 11 years in prison.Conservatives spoke out on social media on Saturday to point to the increased politicization and weaponization of Biden's Department of Justice. A GiveSendGo campaign has been launch to help support Houck's young family.