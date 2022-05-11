far left violence abortion
A pro-abortion group calling itself "Jane's Revenge" has both claimed responsibility for a Molotov Cocktail attack against a pro-life organization in Madison, Wisconsin, and vowed to continue acts of violence if pro-life groups across the nation don't disband.

A "first communique" was sent to far-left activist journalist Robert Evans on Tuesday morning.


The statement reads:

"This was only a warning. We demand the disbanding of all anti-choice establishments, fake clinics and violent anti-choice groups within the next 30 days."

Full statement follows:

Bellingcat journalist Robert Evans tweeted that his source has "has a reputation for extreme reliability."


Madison Police spokeswoman Stephanie Fryer issued a statement that read in part: The Police department "is aware of a group claiming responsibility for the arson at Wisconsin Family Action and are working with our federal partners to determine the veracity of that claim."

The attack came after a leaked SCOTUS draft opinion indicated that the highest court was going to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that police have "made no arrests in the fire at Wisconsin Family Action. The remnants of two Molotov cocktails were found at the site and the message 'If abortions aren't safe then you aren't either' was spray-painted on the building's exterior. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes has said someone set the fire after a Molotov cocktail thrown into the building failed to ignite. It took the fire department about five minutes to extinguish the fire. There were no injuries."