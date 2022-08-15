Puppet Masters
World Economic Forum calls for merging of human and AI intel to censor 'hate speech' & 'misinformation'
Summit News
Mon, 15 Aug 2022 00:00 UTC
Despite the fact that no one asked, the World Economic Forum is now advocating for the merger of human and artificial intelligence systems to censor "hate speech" and "misinformation" online before it is even allowed to be posted.
A report published to the official WEF website ominously warns about the peril of "the dark world of online harms."
But the globalist body, run by comic book Bond villain Klaus Schwab, has a solution.
They want to merge the 'best' aspects of human censorship and AI machine learning algorithms to ensure that people's feelings don't get hurt and counter-regime opinions are blacklisted.
"By uniquely combining the power of innovative technology, off-platform intelligence collection and the prowess of subject-matter experts who understand how threat actors operate, scaled detection of online abuse can reach near-perfect precision," states the article.
After engaging in a whole host of mumbo jumbo, the article concludes by proposing "a new framework: rather than relying on AI to detect at scale and humans to review edge cases, an intelligence-based approach is crucial."
"By bringing human-curated, multi-language, off-platform intelligence into learning sets, AI will then be able to detect nuanced, novel abuses at scale, before they reach mainstream platforms. Supplementing this smarter automated detection with human expertise to review edge cases and identify false positives and negatives and then feeding those findings back into training sets will allow us to create AI with human intelligence baked in," the article rambles.
In other words, your free speech will probably get censored before you're even able to post it on social media sites. Some are calling it "preemptive censorship."
Or as the WEF puts it, "Trust and safety teams can stop threats rising online before they reach users."
No doubt that a central part of such "misinformation" will be strident denunciation of the WEF itself, given that the organization is notorious for blocking its critics on Twitter.
Many would ask why the World Economic Forum, amidst a cost of living crisis, upcoming energy rationing and a global recession, is concerning itself with any of this.
Why don't they just stick to the economy?
"It's never a sure bet if this Davos-based elite's mouthpiece comes up with its outlandish "solutions" and "proposals" as a way to reinforce existing, or introduce new narratives; or just to appear busy and earn its keep from those bankrolling it," writes Didi Rankovic
"No - it's not the runaway inflation, energy costs, and even food security in many parts of the world. For how dedicated to globalization the organization is, it's strangely tone-deaf to what is actually happening around the globe."
Reader Comments
I work with "AI" all day and nothing like they propose exists beyond simple pattern matching albeit at grossly humongous scales. Find and replace existed in WordStar circa 1989.
This latest ploy is to silence the sounds of discontent so that humanity is quietly disposed of
IT IS SILENCE ON COMMAND.
They're using NAZI liken psychology, whilst they usher us away.
It's hard to prove it matter-of-factly, but in general, everything I observe, indicates that we are entering the worst phase of the process, which never, no one succeeded, neither Hitler nor Stalin or even Julius Caesar and many others.
This is the phase where the cards are revealed and the people have to be told the truth.
I don't think I need to explain to anyone that the laws of this world are created solely for the purpose of enslaving one another. This is the primary goal of every law on earth.
So each of us IS a Slave in one way or another, in one position or another.
This day is fast approaching. You fellow westerners have also been terribly trapped for many generations.
You have been programmed to make you believe in the power of printed papers.
I myself am very curious about how people will react then?
"The official WEF website ominously warns about the peril of "the dark world of online harms."
What harms are those? Opinions that counter their "narrative". If their ideas were so brilliant and great for the world, the masses would latch on with no gripes. The Problem is, most won't agree with a system of depopulation that ostensibly says it's to "save the planet", when in reality it only serves to facilitate and perpetuate a slavery system that they gain the most out of.
Real online harms of the dark world include stuff that their boy Epstein was involved in. These types of people have a long history of "calling the kettle black".
"Or as the WEF puts it, "Trust and safety teams can stop threats rising online before they reach users." "
You got to love the double speak here. "Deceit and harm teams can stop truths about our agendas from reaching out, thus ensuring the people will never organize against us." Fixed it
They mention
"Online Abuse". lol
Speaking truth to power isn't "abuse".
Speaking about the realities taking place around you isn't "abuse".
Sharing information that allows others to walk the lonely road of truth isn't "abuse".
Hell, even believing in the most BS fringe "conspiracy theories" isn't "abuse". That's the fault of a closed off, close knit criminal network that spews out garbage like "national security" as a means to keep you uniformed.
Abuse is occulting knowledge and then using that knowledge to gain an advantage over others.
Abuse is dedicating time and money to think tanks and psychologist who concoct ways to psychologically manipulate the masses to their liking(social engineering)
Abuse is conducting false flag operations in order to maintain political power.
Abuse is using the whole of humanity as your personal slaves, then consequently implementing systems that seek to bind us in that state of slavery perpetually and aimed to blind us from the fact that we are slaves in the first place.
tomato, tomato I guess...
THEY MAKE LAWS !!!!!
Understand that EVEN THE MOST WORST LAW IS BENEFICIAL FOR THEM! :-)))
By excluding the use of force, they only in this way can ONLY SAY who's in charge. Without this tool they are NOTHING!
And now ... now ... just this has stayed. (except some nasty tricks they do and can still do)
"By uniquely combining the power of innovative technology, off-platform intelligence collection and the prowess of subject-matter experts who understand how threat actors operate, scaled detection of online abuse can reach near-perfect precision," states the articleTranslation:
"We must use every technology and algorithm possible to suppress online information about our real goals and methods. It is really harmful to us when people learn what we are up to."
This is because we are reaching the "final showdown" or a proof test.
They know it and are afraid of it. They know that not everything is as it should be. At the same time, they realize that they cannot do any more. They are, therefore, satisfied with a variety of sham or substitute movements.
Think about what this man is saying? After all, everyone is aware that the internet has been censored for a very long time. What difference does it make, whether by human or by computer machines?
It's empty to empty pouring.