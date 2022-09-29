Puppet Masters
Russia issues emergency call to UN Security Council
RT
Wed, 28 Sep 2022 13:53 UTC
Danish authorities confirmed gas leaks from the pipelines not far from the island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea on Monday after the operator reported a loss of pressure in both Nord Stream 1 and 2. Swedish and Danish authorities later confirmed a series of undersea explosions had been detected before the leaks were confirmed.
Russian, American, and Swedish officials all said that the damage might have been the result of a targeted attack on pipeline infrastructure. No suspects behind the incident have officially been named, although in a tweet former Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski "thanked" Washington for destroying the pipeline. Moscow, which called the incident a "terrorist attack," also named the US as a potential suspect.
Several high-ranking German MPs have pointed the finger at Russia, accusing it of attempts to "stir up uncertainty among the European population."
There has been no shortage of threats from some Western nations against Russian undersea pipelines, particularly Nord Stream 2 both before and after late February, when Moscow sent troops into Ukraine. It had been ready to pump gas since September last year, but was not put into operation due to Germany's refusal to certify it.
Polish President Andrzej Duda demanded last month that the pipeline be "totally scrapped." US President Joe Biden warned in early February, before Russia began its military operation in Ukraine, that if Moscow acts against Kiev, "there will no longer be a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it." A journalist asked him to clarify what exactly he meant, to which Biden responded: "I promise you, we will be able to do that."
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Scott Ritter interview: A New War
- Crimea: 'Donbass republics joining Russia marks a 'point of no return'
- Russia issues emergency call to UN Security Council
- Putin's words must be taken seriously - Merkel
- Denmark's Queen Margrethe strips four grandchildren of royal title, princes 'shocked'
- Shooting at California highschool campus leaves at least six people injured - violence in Oakland surged when lockdowns began
- Best of the Web: Poland attacks Germany and blames Russia: The Bornholm blow up repeats the Bornholm Bash
- Deadly flash floods in Rijeka, Croatia - 11 inches of rain in 24 hours
- 16 goats killed by lightning in Maharashtra, India
- Ukraine can use Western weapons against 'territories seized by Russia' - US
- Churches defend clergy loophole in child sex abuse reporting
- 'Where's Jackie?': Biden asks dead Indiana rep to identify herself in crowd
- Hurricane Ian knocks out power to 2 million on destructive path across Florida
- Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes east of South Sandwich Islands region
- New study: Transmission of epigenetic memory can be passed down through multiple generations
- This kind of food shrinks your brain
- Libs of TikTok suspended from Twitter AGAIN
- How to avoid a hybrid Orwellian-Huxleyian dystopia
- Is Italy's new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni just another globalist trojan horse?
- Hurricane Ian ranks 'top 5' to ever reach landfall in US, according to Gov. DeSantis
- Scott Ritter interview: A New War
- Crimea: 'Donbass republics joining Russia marks a 'point of no return'
- Russia issues emergency call to UN Security Council
- Putin's words must be taken seriously - Merkel
- Denmark's Queen Margrethe strips four grandchildren of royal title, princes 'shocked'
- Best of the Web: Poland attacks Germany and blames Russia: The Bornholm blow up repeats the Bornholm Bash
- Ukraine can use Western weapons against 'territories seized by Russia' - US
- 'Where's Jackie?': Biden asks dead Indiana rep to identify herself in crowd
- Is Italy's new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni just another globalist trojan horse?
- CIA warned Germany of pipeline attack - Der Spiegel
- Washington bolsters military presence in Syria's oil-rich northeast - $107.1 billion stolen since 2011 invasion
- Russia tells EU to treat US as pipeline sabotage suspect
- Putin slams West's 'predatory' food 'swindle'
- Constitution must be rewritten to stop Donald Trump, Politico's founding editor writes
- Escobar: Germany and EU have been handed over a declaration of war
- FDA is using the COVID-19 vaccines as a "Platform Technology" for mRNA vaccine trials.
- Former NATO adviser: US, UK sabotaged peace deal because they 'don't care about Ukraine'
- Forget the blame game, Nordstream sabotage is about the Great Reset & nothing else
- Flashback: NATO's BALTOPS 22 exercise is a perfect opportunity for underwater research and testing new technology
- Taliban sign fuel and grain import agreement with Russia
- Shooting at California highschool campus leaves at least six people injured - violence in Oakland surged when lockdowns began
- Churches defend clergy loophole in child sex abuse reporting
- Libs of TikTok suspended from Twitter AGAIN
- Jet fuel is still being found in USS Nimitz's water, despite assurances it was clear
- Pornhub partners with child abuse charities to intercept illegal activity
- Flesh-eating drug 'tranq' meant for animals now linked to thousands of heroin, fentanyl ODs
- Illegal alien accused of killing Deputy Michael Hartwick is one of nearly 1M illegal got-aways in US under Biden
- Virgin Atlantic allows male airline crew to wear skirts to "express true identity"
- Professor fired for mocking microaggression 'policies' gets last laugh: university to fork over $165,000 in settlement
- Grifters: EU politicians criticize Ukrainian 'welfare tourism'
- Hijab of contention: Death of a young woman has sparked mass protests in Iran. What's next?
- Germany to rely on nuclear reserve to avert winter shortage
- Israel explains remote-controlled checkpoint gun
- Clinic featured at child trans summit sends legal demand to Post Millennial to censor reporting
- Ukraine is on the offensive but struggling to get more powerful weapons
- 15 killed in 'neo-Nazi' Russian school shooting
- Switzerland considers banning large-scale farming, despite looming global food shortages
- Israeli troops evict Muslim worshippers from Al-Aqsa to make way for extremist settlers
- Snap Covid-19 lockdown sparks rare protest in Chinese tech hub Shenzhen
- Early turnout numbers for referendums on joining Russia revealed
- Australian caves are 500,000 years older than thought, and it could explain a megafauna mystery
- How an obscure intelligence-linked party fixed a second Brexit referendum and torpedoed Corbyn
- Archaeologist narrows down the time range for the Theran eruption
- 7,000-year-old structure near Prague is older than Stonehenge, Egyptian pyramids
- Southern England populated with 75% of migrant families from continental regions during Anglo-Saxon period
- Food insecurity driven by climate change contributed to international conflict in Ancient Palmyra
- NATO's bombing of Yugoslavia: How the illegal US-led attack on the Balkan state changed the course of European history
- Bait and switch: Russia handed Moscow to Napoleon 210 years ago, but still went on to win the war
- Why Sergey Glazyev's memorial to the legacy of Lyndon LaRouche matters
- Ukraine: The CIA's 75-year-old Proxy
- From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay
- Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
- Remains of up to 100 young children discovered by archaeologists excavating long-lost medieval friary in Wales
- Lord Louis Mountbatten: The Royal alleged pedophile who was above the law
- The mask of your enslavement: The image, history, and meaning of Escrava Anastácia
- The Dark History of the Royals
- Rare Byzantine coin may show a 'forbidden' supernova explosion from A.D. 1054
- Archaeologists discover monumental evidence of prehistoric hunting across Arabian desert
- 31,000-year-old skeleton in Indonesia shows earliest known evidence of surgery
- Patrick Armstrong on Mikhail Gorbachev's legacy
- New study: Transmission of epigenetic memory can be passed down through multiple generations
- NASA's DART anti-asteroid satellite successfully smashes into space rock
- Mexico earthquake triggers 'desert tsunami' 1,500 miles away in Death Valley cave
- Planetary-scale 'heat wave' discovered in Jupiter's atmosphere
- NASA alarmed as astronauts' spacesuits keep filling up with water
- James Webb Space Telescope sends back stunning new images of Neptune
- Indian subcontinent prone to regular, multi-year droughts, new study reveals
- Astronomers unveil new and puzzling features of mysterious Fast Radio Bursts
- Gene sharing is more widespread than thought, with implications for Darwinism
- Mars might have been covered in lakes in the ancient past
- Scientists observe a memory form in a living brain
- Saturn's rings and tilt could be the product of an ancient, missing moon
- Four leading Italian scientists say 'climate emergency' NOT supported by data
- NASA finds organic matter in rock samples on Mars
- A good memory or a bad one? One brain molecule decides.
- Cracks are appearing in Earth's magnetic field as the equinox approaches
- "Nothing to do with man" - Astrophysicist says climate-cultists "are on a gravy train" to make money
- Donkey domestication happened 7,000 years ago in Africa, DNA study reveals
- Can myths about dogs give us a clue about their origins?
- Scientists shine light on 66-million-year-old meteorite wildfire mystery
- Deadly flash floods in Rijeka, Croatia - 11 inches of rain in 24 hours
- 16 goats killed by lightning in Maharashtra, India
- Hurricane Ian knocks out power to 2 million on destructive path across Florida
- Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes east of South Sandwich Islands region
- Hurricane Ian ranks 'top 5' to ever reach landfall in US, according to Gov. DeSantis
- Hundreds of thousands evacuated as Typhoon Noru makes landfall in Vietnam's Da Nang
- Lightning strike kills four 4 in Karnataka, India
- Man has extremely lucky escape as motorbike sucked into sinkhole in Rajasthan, India
- Sinkhole nearly swallows pickup truck in Cyprus
- Beaufort and Mackenzie Deltas in Canada blanketed as snowfall warnings issued
- Crazy amount of waterspouts spotted across New York - 46 seen in 48 hours
- This week in volcano news; Mauna Loa earthquake swarm, alert level raised at Taupo
- Lightning kills 3 in Bulgaria's capital
- 'Explosive' Typhoon Noru makes landfall in Philippines packing winds of 121mph - at least 9 dead, extensive damage to crops (UPDATE)
- Hurricane Ian heads toward Florida after slamming western Cuba as a Category 3 storm
- Massive sinkholes leave two missing and three injured in Guatemala
- Boy (10) mauled to death by family's 2 pit bulls in South Africa
- How the Greenland ice sheet 'really' fared this year
- Gigantic ozone hole - 7 times larger than Antarctica's - widens over the Tropics
- Pit bull terrier kills 10-year-old girl in Argentina
- Meteor fireball over Malaga, Spain on September 27
- Meteor fireball over California on September 23
- Meteor fireball over the UK and Ireland on September 14
- Meteor fireball over Idaho on September 9
- Meteor fireball over Morocco (Sept. 5 )
- Meteor fireball over Scotland and the Netherlands on September 4
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of 3 cities in Minas Gerais, Brazil on September 5
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on September 3
- Amazing meteor fireball over the Atlantic Ocean (Sept. 3)
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on August 29
- Meteor fireball crosses the skies of Minas Gerais and São Paulo, Brazil on August 25
- Meteor fireball explodes over the city of Córdoba, Argentina on August 25
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on August 25
- Meteor fireball over Colorado and Utah on August 24
- Meteor fireball spotted streaking across Saudi Arabia's sky on August 21
- Meteor fireball falls into the Mediterranean Sea (Aug.17)
- Meteor fireball over Texas on August 16
- Meteor fireball over Utah and other states on August 13
- Meteor fireball over France on August 11
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on August 11
- This kind of food shrinks your brain
- Lasting brain impacts from COVID-19 are equivalent to decades of aging
- Vaccination increases infection risk by 44%, Oxford study finds
- Famous pro-vaccine doctor suspects Pfizer booster shot sent his cancer into overdrive
- Vegans and vegetarians depressed twice as often as meat-eaters: new study
- Suspend all COVID-19 mRNA vaccines until side-effects are fully investigated, says leading doctor who promoted them on TV
- New study reveals trace amounts of COVID vaccine mRNAs found in breast milk
- No, Bolsonaro's handling of the pandemic was not "disastrous"
- Saturated Fat
- Kidney transplants rejected within weeks of receiving Covid injections
- US reports 'out of control' STD situation, highest syphilis cases in 4 decades
- Neurofeedback study finds evidence that triathletes are better at self-regulating their brain activity
- Fauci fears 'anti-vaxxer attitude' could cause outbreaks of non-COVID diseases
- ICAN obtains court order demanding CDC release secret COVID vaccine adverse events data obtained in 'V-Safe' program
- A moderate dose of alcohol impairs the ability to imagine a possible future situation
- Children's Health Defense exposes vaccine secrets
- Do statins cause muscle aches?
- The poorly-understood role of copper in anemia
- Covid vaccine destroys natural immunity, NEJM study shows
- Vaccine narrative collapses as Harvard study shows jab more dangerous than COVID
- How to avoid a hybrid Orwellian-Huxleyian dystopia
- The types of coerced
- Boys and men experience more social isolation than girls and women, study finds
- Dark personality traits linked to a greater desire to enhance oneself using technological methods
- Journalists less likely to use words that denote analytical thinking and numerical evidence when writing on Twitter
- Flashback: Transhumanism: A Religion for Postmodern Times
- The implications for humanity of Transhumanism as the dominant ideology of the fourth industrial revolution
- Facing your fears through lucid dreaming may help you overcome a phobia, study suggests
- Study: Cannabis users appear to be less aware of unhealthy romantic relationship strategies
- Psychopathic men have an extreme focus on mating at the expense of other domains and tend to be "parasitic" fathers
- Ignorance of Evil
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Memes Will Set You Free: Apocalyptic Conversation and American Gnosis with Arthur Versluis
- How to read philosophy
- The Devil Incarnate (Part 1)
- SOTT Focus: Effective Altruism: Cringe Alarm!
- SOTT Focus: Evil is Real: What do J.P. Sears and UN Secretary General Dag Hammarskjöld have in common?
- Why Are Leftists Obsessed With Destroying Hero Culture?
- Understanding the tyrannical mind and how it operates
- Best of the Web: How to grow your soul
- The Kindly Ones
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Congress implies UFOs have non-human origins
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- Pharaoh proudly announces plagues are now down 100%
- Nine healthier alternatives to your kids watching Netflix
- It's Corn!
- Everything you need to know about Liz Truss
- When Your Doctor is a LEFTIST!
- Texas builds 600 miles of border wall using U-Haul trucks from California
- Greta Thunberg would have graduated by now if she stayed in school
- Sources allege Trump stole plans revealing White House's thermal exhaust port
- Clever parents dress son up as a girl on first day of school so teachers will show him how to be a boy
- Climate change is real! Here are 10 undeniable proofs
- Widow with no children living at home urged to downsize from 240 bedroom house
- Is CERN causing collective mass delusion by creating portals to alternate dimensions? an investigation
- Kamala Harris speechwriter leaves administration for new writing gig on Sesame Street
- We demand that NASA rename its homophobic James Webb Space Telescope. Now!!!!!
- A Quick Burn - Barrier Breaking
- Woke employees shut down 'queer-owned' business for being insufficiently woke
- Disaster in Saudi Arabia as Biden keeps asking to meet Jafar
- I'm not entirely sure what being a woman feels like, but I'm pretty sure that's how I feel.
- Polls indicate more breakfast tacos are leaning Republican
- Ron DeSantis runs ad in California asking Libs not to move to Florida
Quote of the Day
Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the schemes of the devil.
For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
...stand therefore with truth and righteousness, peace and faith, salvation and the word of God.
Recent Comments
SOTT scrubs the bottom. I have not even heard most of the statements contained in this article, and yet I am here in Poland :-)))
Normally, I never leave comments on blogs, but your article is so convincing that I never stop myself. Keep up the good work, man. [URL=[Link]...
Normally, I never leave comments on blogs, but your article is so convincing that I never stop myself. Keep up the good work, man.
ohhh that is soooo what WE need to witness. THANKS for leading🐸 Today will see a shift, later in the day👍
Yes you did happypoo, because you are desTRACKed. Your choice. Behave like an adult, or not. The Net and Amazon overflow with self-help material....
Comment: See also: