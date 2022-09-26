© Jake May | MLive.com



Mark David Latunski, the Shiawassee County man accused of killing and dismembering 25-year-old Kevin Bacon in December 2019, has pleaded guilty.Latunski, 52, appeared before Judge Matthew J. Stewart of the 35th Circuit Court Thursday, Sept. 22, and pleaded guilty as charged to open murder and mutilation of a body.Open murder contains both first- and second-degree murder.Thursday's hearing came weeks ahead of the scheduled trial, which was slated to begin on Oct. 18.With his conviction, Latunski faces a possible life sentence.The plea came against the recommendation of Latunski's attorney, Mary Chartier, who had indicated that she was interested in using an insanity defense at trial.She said during the hearing that while she respects his decision, she believed her client would have been better suited in a hospital setting.