A man who was arrested in northern Russia after a headless body fell out of the boot of his car has confessed to being a cannibal.The suspect has been identified by Russian media reports as Yegor Komarov, 23, who crashed his Mitsubishi into a road safety barrier in Sortavala, a town in northern Russia, when the decapitated body fell out.The headless body is, who planned to bury his body in the forest.During questioning, KomarovHe alsoSpeaking on this previous attack, he said:'But the meat was difficult to cut, as the knife was blunt, and I did not like the taste of his veins.'He explained that before disposing of the 38-year-old's body, in a nearby drainage pipe, he'I tried it, but I didn't like it,' he said.'But I probably would have liked another part of the body.'The 23-year-old cannibalRussian media have reported that Komarov was born in St Petersburg,According to Komarov's social media account, Russian networking service VKontakte, he was interested in 'anarcho-primitivism' and the 'elixirs of immortality', and psychedelic music.The second detainee has been named as Yan Shchepanovsky, who is said to come from Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, and lived with the third detainee, who was driving the car.Investigators on the Vsevolozhsk District Investigative Committee have not commented on the cannibalism reports yet.