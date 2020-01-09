© Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office



Michigan man is accused of murdering a man he met on Grindr, then cutting off and eating parts of his body.Mark Latunski, 50, was arraigned on December 30 on one count of open murder and one count of disinterment/mutilation of a dead body in the death of hairstylist Kevin Bacon, the Detroit Free Press reported.Court documents obtained by NBC News revealed police discovered a horrific scene inside Latunski's home in Morrice, Michigan, after he allowed them to enter and search on December 28.Detective Sergeant James Moore testified that Latunski told police that he had tied rope around Bacon's ankles before hanging him from the ceiling."Mr. Latunski stated he used a knife, stabbed him in the back one time, then slit his throat," Moore said, according to NBC News. "Afterwards, Mr. Latunski stated he wrapped rope around the ankles of Mr. Bacon, and hung him from the rafters on the ceiling."BuzzFeed News reported that Latunski told detectives that he had cooked and eaten Bacon's testicles. Authorities believe Bacon was already dead when he was castrated, Lieutenant Dave Kaiser told the website.According to NBC News, 25-year-old Bacon told his roommate on Christmas Eve that he was going to see a man he had met on the Grindr dating app. The roommate later received a text from Bacon saying to not expect him home. He was reported missing when he did not show up at his parents' home on Christmas Day.In a news conference on Monday, Bacon's parents said they were coming to terms with the gruesome details of their son's death and urged people to be wary when using dating apps."It's gut-wrenching to hear the details and we're beside ourselves," his father Karl Bacon said, according to MLive. "I'm going to remember him how everyone else remembers him, that he's a good person who was passionate and cares for people."He added: "Evil does exist and it touched us. When you use these apps, just let other people know who you're meeting and where you're going to be at.""Everything that happened in the house was consensual. Nobody wanted to file a complaint or file a police report," Kaiser told MLive about the incident.WILX reported Latunski was charged with kidnapping in 2013 after allegedly kidnapping two of his children from his ex-wife, but the charges were dismissed after a number of competency hearings.Latunski has a history of mental illness, according to MLive. A court motion filed by his ex-wife last year said he had been diagnosed with depression, paranoid schizophrenia, and a personality disorder. The motion also said he had a history of not taking his medication.Michigan State Police have been contacted for additional comment.