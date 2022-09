she and her friends made up stories about graves in the apple orchard.

What really happened in May of 2021 when the world's media lost their minds and disseminated false headlines claiming mass graves of murdered children were uncovered in Kamloops, BC?To get a clear picture of what is likely to be the case, we must begin with what led indigenous community members to believe clandestine burials had taken place in the apple orchard of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School (KIRS).It is important to note that it was the so-called indigenous Knowledge Keepers at Kamloops who claimed to have known that the Kamloops apple orchard was a clandestine burial site."There was a big orchard there and we used to make up stories of the graveyard being in the orchard," Baker told CTV News Channel on Saturday. "There was rumours of a graveyard, but nobody seemed to know where it was and we didn't even know if it was true."Those lurid stories, or more likely, highly implausible urban legends, were for decades circulated by defrocked former United Church minister and debunked conspiracy theorist Kevin Annett. It appears that Annett had heard the tales of unmarked graves and murdered children, most likely remnants of the gruesome yarns exaggerated by former KIRS students like Emma Baker.Perhaps the strangest chapter in Annett's saga, which includes the morbid quest to find "unmarked graves," is the bizarre 2011 ruse he perpetrated involving the former Mohawk Institute in Brantford, Ontario.The hoax involved Annett and "excavations" on the grounds of the former Mohawk Institute and was largely ignored by Canadian media, which was (and is) more interested in the dissemination of emotionally charged theatrics in line with a progressive narrative.Canadians might have expected Annett's 2011 farce to be the water putting out the fire on the misleading Kamloops claims, for, in addition to his antics in Brantford, Annett was also the source of many of the outrageous assertions at Kamloops.But new information from a somewhat mysterious but legitimate and verified source has arrived just in time. An anonymous architectural consultant who specializes in site inspections and goes by the moniker KamRes (short for Kamloops residential school), has built a website called Graves in the Apple Orchard featuring details of his analysis concerning survey data of the infamous Kamloops apple orchard.KamRes uncovered a 1937 document called the Warren report which shows the placement of the 1924 septic field. He was able to pinpoint the location of a section referred to as the "east sewage disposal bed" directly under the apple orchard and was also able to determine that the east-west orientation of the trenches and the drainage tiles within them matched the east-west burial pattern Dr. Beaulieu told the media was reflected in her GPR readings.Because the Kamloops Indian Band has not released Dr. Beaulieu's GPR report, researchers cannot verify if she knew about the 1924 septic field and drainage trenches. However, comments she has made to the media, like the one that follows, give the impression of a person not very open to alternative explanations of what she believes to be unmarked graves.Researcher Nina Green had this to say about the developments offered by KamRes:If a filled-in septic field trench and a filled-in grave are not the same, or at least do not produce the same GPR reading, and if there is some way to demonstrate the exact soil disturbance signature matching a clandestine burial, then let Dr. Beaulieu prove it.Until she does, or better yet, until the Kamloops Band conducts an excavation and uncovers what is actually under the soil, the most plausible explanation is that it's the school's former septic system of filled-in shallow trenches containing old drainage tiles.James Pew is an independent writer, father and entrepreneur. James' work can be found on Substack at Woke Watch Canada and The Turn . James is a strong advocate for liberalism and the cherished Western freedoms associated with truth-seeking.