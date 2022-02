© AFP/Cole Burston



"of residential schoolchildren is nothing more than a racist rant bordering on genocide denial. What happened in residential schools is not about the evidence. This kind of trolling is part of genocide, as are the actual crimes."

"It is hard and painful for me to say that the discovery of the graves of the children in Kamloops may be Canada's Holocaust moment."

About the Author:

Frank Furedi is an author and social commentator. He is an emeritus professor of sociology at the University of Kent in Canterbury. Author of How Fear Works: The Culture of Fear in the 21st Century. Follow him on Twitter @Furedibyte

When the anthropologist Sarah Beaulieu reported that she had foundnear Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia last year, the story caused a sensation . A wave of hysteria engulfed the Canadian media and political landscape. But eight months later, mystery surrounds the case,- and it is unclear if there are any plans for excavation.What Beaulieu's ground-penetrating radar scan found wereOne bone and a tooth were discovered, but she acknowledged at the time that without conducting a proper forensic investigation no "definitive" conclusions could be drawn.Soon it was claimed thatSome moral crusaders presented the discovery as integral to the colonisation of Canada by Europeans. From their perspective, the history of Canada is a story of systematic genocide against the native population.which ran Kamloops and other residential schools for First Nation children,Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to Beaulieu's claim by describing it as a "dark and shameful chapter" in the nation's history.On 30 May last year, the Canadian Government lowered the flag on its buildings to half mast. It also created a new holiday to honour "missing children" and survivors of residential schools.The desecration of these places of worship were accepted as fully justified protest.. In Montreal, the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald, Canada's first prime minister, was overturned , his detached bronze head symbolically rolling on the ground. The statue of Queen Victoria in front of the Manitoba Legislature was knocked down . Numerous other statues were defaced and vandalised in an orgy of violence directed at Canada's historical legacy.Soonwere made about the discovery of other unmarked graves near residential schools. The Professor Jacques Rouillard was one of the few academics who sought to expose the lack of evidence behind the Kamloops story that had sparked the hysteria. He criticised media outlets for further hyping things up "by alleging that the bodies of 215 children had been found, adding that 'thousands' of children had 'gone missing' from residential schools and that parents had not been informed."Writing in The Toronto Star, K.J. McCusker stated thatFrom this perspective, not only is evidence unimportant, the very demand for it is integral to the furthering of genocide.The cavalier use of the term "genocide" to describe an as-yet unsubstantiated claim about an unmarked mass grave is disturbing.But it isn't confined to the use of "genocide". The behaviour of Catholic Residential Schools was also likened to a Holocaust. In a statement that implicitly insults the genuine victims of the Holocaust, one commentator wrote There is something terrifying about the casual manner with which the memory of the Holocaust is opportunistically plundered to make a point about the discovery of a soil disturbance. To make matters worse, the authority of academic historians has been exploited to legitimate the use of the term "genocide". In the wake of Kamloops, a statement issued by the Canadian Historical Association (CHA) stated thatand adding, "with this coercive tactic,But the reality is there has been little concerted effort to counter the alarmist campaign designed to rewrite Canada's past as a protracted era of genocide.Instead of countering the outburst of anti-Catholic sentiment, leaders of the Church opted for the policy of appeasement.When Trudeau demanded that the Pope come to Canada and apologise in person, many church leaders nodded in agreement. Father Raymond de Souza was one of the few religious figures who spoke against the groveling Canadian bishops and pointed out that some of his colleagues had forgotten the meaning of the word sacrilege.Looking at Canada and the behaviour of its political leaders and cultural elite, it is difficult to avoid the conclusion that it has become a nation that has lost its way.