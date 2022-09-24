© Arif Akdogan / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images



There are no prospects for dialogue now, however, since Kiev abandoned negotiations months ago, spokesman explainsNegotiations between Russia and Ukraine will eventually be needed, but there are no signs that such a dialogue could resume in the near future, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Friday. He also pointed out that Kiev backed out of talks some months ago.Speaking to reporters, Peskov was asked whether Moscow believes that engagement is warranted under the current conditions. President Vladimir Putin's spokesman signaled that dialogue is "of course needed.""And it is needed to achieve our goals. But, as we have already said, we do not see any prerequisites for the negotiation process," he stated.Peskov went on to say that Russian President Vladimir Putin has already explained that "Ukraine left the negotiations several months ago." The Russian leader, he added, also"You know very well how our president reacted to this," he said.On Wednesday, Putin announced a partial mobilization in which 300,000 reservists will be called up to take part in the conflict with Ukraine. The move came a day afterMoreover, earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that Moscow had never dismissed the idea of peace talks, warning,Meanwhile, in late July Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said Kiev refused to negotiate with Moscow, claiming that Russia would not stop until it gets "smashed."The last time Russia and Ukraine sat down at the negotiating table was in late March. At that time, the two parties were discussing a draft peace agreement that would have made Ukraine a neutral state in exchange for security guarantees given by major world powers. Later, however, Kiev ended the talks after accusing Russian troops of having committed war crimes, an allegation that Moscow has vehemently denied.