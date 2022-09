$595.8 billion in state and federal Government to enforce Covid policies and stimulate the economy;

$259.8 billion in lost economic activity because of the restrictions and economic shutdowns;

$82.8 billion in inflation related costs due to expansive monetary and fiscal policies, a cost which is set to only increase more and more over the next couple of years.

Morgan Begg is the Director of the Legal Rights Program at the Institute of Public Affairs in Melbourne, Australia.

The danger in the post-lockdown era is that in our rush to move on we forget the hard lessons that have been learned about this catastrophic public policy failure.On the basis of alarmist modelling, often commissioned by governments and amplified by sensationalist media, panicked politicians discarded all basic ideas about proportionality and the rule of law to criminalise everyday life and exert unprecedented controls over the citizenry.From the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020,This is the subject of new research published by the Institute of Public Affairs, which for the first time in Australia calculates many of the costs of the nation's Covid zealotry up to June 2022. In the report, Hard Lessons: Reckoning the Humanitarian, Economic, and Social Costs of Zero-Covid , we find that. This report identifies:The research also calculates how much children suffered in terms of schooling. Despite being the safest cohort in society when it comes to COVID-19, children were routinely sent home to learn remotely or not learn at all.Even on the most basic metric, lockdowns failed. In terms of the number of years of life,Even in the state of Victoria, whose Labor Government enthusiastically established a world-renowned Covid police state, politicians are no longer touting their pandemic response in the lead up to the state election in November.Likewise, the former federal Liberal/Nationals Coalition Government, which was voted out of office earlier this year, rarely boasted of its Covid response.Governments of the Covid era appear to have accepted the failure of the Covid-elimination approach, but rather than confront the reality of this failure are just pretending that it never happened.This is not about living in the past, because the reality is we are still bearing the costs now.Our future well-being as a society also demands that we remember the hard lessons of the Covid response.We will need to deal with pandemics in the future, and it is critical to know what went wrong, and how these failures came to be.