Jens Stoltenberg
© Olivier Matthys/Pool via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attends a meeting of NATO ambassadors at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 9, 2022.
China's cooperation with Moscow since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Chinese comments against NATO enlargement show why the Western defense alliance should regard Beijing as a security challenge, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"The sum of all is this just increases the importance of NATO allies standing together and realizing that China is part of the security challenges we need to face today and in the future," Stoltenberg said in an interview with Reuters.


Comment: What exactly 'standing together' against China will entail remains to be seen, but it's likely to be ugly and to royally blowback on the West.


Stoltenberg also noted China's "coercive behavior" in the South China Sea and against its neighbors as well as "the way they violate basic human rights."