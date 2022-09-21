"The sum of all is this just increases the importance of NATO allies standing together and realizing that China is part of the security challenges we need to face today and in the future," Stoltenberg said in an interview with Reuters.
Comment: What exactly 'standing together' against China will entail remains to be seen, but it's likely to be ugly and to royally blowback on the West.
Stoltenberg also noted China's "coercive behavior" in the South China Sea and against its neighbors as well as "the way they violate basic human rights."
Comment: It's probably no coincidence that Stoltenberg spouts this rank hypocrisy, and what sounds like a subtle call for a war of some kind, the same day Biden babbles the following:
It's also notable considering Alistair Cooke's commentary that a recent meeting in Germany amounted to an overt call NATO to wage a direct war against Russia: US plays its Ukraine 'hand': Overt NATO war. Will Putin Retaliate?
And, more so, considering Russia's announcement: Putin announces partial mobilization of troops - 300k reserves