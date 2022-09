© Peter Afriyie



Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said in a new interview that the "anti-vaxxer attitude" of some Americans risks causing non-COVID virus outbreaks in the U.S.Fauci, who announced his pending retirement from government last month, said political division is one factor driving anti-vaccine sentiment, noting how some states have not promoted COVID-19 vaccination and Congress has failed to advance billions of dollars in funding.Fauci's remark comes after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) declared a state of emergency last week due to the spread of polio through wastewater, spurring the state to ramp up vaccinations against the virus.The U.S.'s COVID-19 vaccination rate amongst adults is still at 67 percent, according to CDC data , but is well below other countries.Fauci also said in an interview with Bloomberg Law earlier this month that the U.S. should prepare for a bad flu season.