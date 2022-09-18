© Collins



A politician has been accused of using a fake social media profile to groom a teenage boy.The politician's party confirmed last night it has removed the party whip from the accused and that an investigation into the allegations is now underway.It is believed the politician used a bogus account to contact members of the party's youth wing.In a statement issued to the Irish Mail on Sunday yesterday, the party said: 'The party was notified of an allegation in May and took immediate steps to report to the relevant statutory agencies.'The party also moved immediately to withdraw the whip while the allegations are under investigation by these agencies.'The party takes allegations of this nature extremely seriously and strictly adheres to safeguarding and reporting obligations.'The party added it would not be making 'no further comment'.Three days after the teenager notified the party about his concerns the accused politician attended a party meeting at which new child protection guidelines and policy were voted and signed-off on by party members.It is understood the State family and child agency Tusla and gardaí have been informed about the allegations.A source with knowledge of the complaint told the MoS: 'This started around last Easter when the boy made contact with the head people in the politician's party.'The boy claimed he was contacted by this politician who was using a false social media profile in order to get in contact with youngsters involved in the youth section of the party.Section 8 of the Criminal Law Sexual Offences Act 2017 states: 'A person who by means of communication technology communicates with another person (including a child) for the purpose of facilitating the sexual exploitation of a child by that person or any other person shall be guilty of an offence and liable on conviction on indictment to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 14 years.'