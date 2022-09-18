Puppet Masters
'We moved immediately to withdraw': Irish Politician suspended over grooming claim
Extra.ie
Sun, 07 Aug 2022 00:01 UTC
The politician's party confirmed last night it has removed the party whip from the accused and that an investigation into the allegations is now underway.
In a statement, the party said it 'moved immediately to withdraw' the whip from the man when it became aware of the allegations.
But despite withdrawing the whip in early May the politician has since represented his party at a hearing and submitted questions in June which appeared on a meeting agenda last month.
It is understood an official complaint was made after a teenage boy contacted senior officials in the party last May. It then notified the authorities to inform them of the allegations.
The youngster was allegedly contacted by the politician who was using a false social media profile and it is understood the pair met.
It is believed the politician used a bogus account to contact members of the party's youth wing.
In a statement issued to the Irish Mail on Sunday yesterday, the party said: 'The party was notified of an allegation in May and took immediate steps to report to the relevant statutory agencies.
'The party also moved immediately to withdraw the whip while the allegations are under investigation by these agencies.
'The party takes allegations of this nature extremely seriously and strictly adheres to safeguarding and reporting obligations.'
The party added it would not be making 'no further comment'.
It is understood the boy at the centre of the complaint first informed the party's general secretary about the alleged contact and the party leadership was informed a few days later.
Three days after the teenager notified the party about his concerns the accused politician attended a party meeting at which new child protection guidelines and policy were voted and signed-off on by party members.
Meanwhile, party officials sought legal advice as to how the teenager's complaint should be handled.
Two days after the party received legal advice from a senior counsel the politician was invited to a meeting with the party leadership at which he was told the party whip was being withdrawn.
It is understood the State family and child agency Tusla and gardaí have been informed about the allegations.
A source with knowledge of the complaint told the MoS: 'This started around last Easter when the boy made contact with the head people in the politician's party.
'The boy claimed he was contacted by this politician who was using a false social media profile in order to get in contact with youngsters involved in the youth section of the party.
'He is claiming the politician was using a fake social media profile in order to meet underage youngsters. The boy believes that he was being groomed and he believes that he is not the only underage boy this politician made contact with.'
Under legislation introduced in 2017, it is an offence to sexually groom a child by using technology.
Section 8 of the Criminal Law Sexual Offences Act 2017 states: 'A person who by means of communication technology communicates with another person (including a child) for the purpose of facilitating the sexual exploitation of a child by that person or any other person shall be guilty of an offence and liable on conviction on indictment to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 14 years.'