Alcohol is an widely used substance known for contributing to bad decision making, but have you ever wondered why it can have that effect?Alcohol has a plethora of well-documented side effects, including impairments in memory and changes in executive functioning. Missing from current literature is alcohol's effect on episodic future thinking, or the ability to imagine a possible future situation.Alcohol overconsumption is often related to impulsive decision making, which makes this gap in literature especially important. This study seeks to understand the relationship between alcohol consumption and episodic future thinking.For their study, Morgan Elliott and colleagues utilized 124 healthy, adult, social drinkers to serve as their sample. Participants were recruited over social networking sites and community advertising. Social drinking was defined as between 2 and 25 units of alcohol weekly for women and 2 to 36 units of alcohol weekly for men.Additionally, participants in the alcohol condition showed impaired episodic memory more generally, which was associated with impaired episodic future thinking. Surprisingly, however, impairments in executive functioning were not associated with the negative effects of alcohol consumption on episodic future thinking.This study took steps into linking alcohol consumption with impairment in episodic future thinking. Despite this, there are limitations to note. One such limitation is that it is difficult to keep the alcohol levels stable throughout a period of time, and the alcohol level for participants was lower for the executive function tasks than it was for the episodic tasks. Additionally, future research could explore how mild and high levels of alcohol affect episodic future thinking."The results of the present study could have important implications for individual decision making and the treatment of individuals with an alcohol use disorder, whilst also potentially furthering our understanding of why deleterious behaviours are so common under the influence of even moderate levels of alcohol."The study, " Deficits in episodic future thinking following acute alcohol consumption ", was authored by Morgan Elliott, Gill Terrett, H. Valerie Curran, Natalie De Bono, Peter G. Rendell, and Julie D. Henry.