© CC0 Public Domain

the majority of changes in our DNA associated with disease might occur within enigmatic "enhancers" or "

switch

" areas that control where and when these genes should be switched on and off

More information: Andrew R. McEwan et al. CRISPR disruption and UK Biobank analysis of a highly conserved polymorphic enhancer suggests a role in male anxiety and ethanol intake, Molecular Psychiatry (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41380-020-0707-7 Journal information: Molecular Psychiatry