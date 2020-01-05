Is It Because It's Legal?

Alcohol Is Basically Encouraged In Our Society

How Much Is Too Much?

Is It Time To 'Rethink That Drink'?

How Can We Support Others?

Do You Have A Problem?

Spending a lot of time obtaining, using, and recovering from the effects of alcohol. Cravings, or a strong desire to use alcohol. Being unable to cut down on alcohol use despite a desire to do so. Continuing to abuse alcohol despite negative interpersonal or social problems that are likely due to alcohol use. Using alcohol in physically dangerous situations (such as driving or operating machinery). Drinking more or for a longer time than originally intended. Continuing to abuse alcohol despite the presence of a psychological or physical problem that is probably due to alcohol use. Being unable to fulfill major obligations at home, work, or school because of alcohol use. Giving up previously enjoyed social, occupational, or recreational activities because of alcohol use. Having a tolerance (i.e. needing to drink increasingly large or more frequent amounts of alcohol to achieve the desired effect). Developing symptoms of withdrawal when efforts are made to stop using alcohol.