"In view of the serious military situation, the chancellor insisted on making the soonest diplomatic decision based on a ceasefire, complete withdrawal of Russian troops, and respect to Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty," it said.
Comment: One might suspect that Scholz knows Russia is preparing an even greater response to Ukraine's recent 'gains': Blackouts, water cuts, shelling reported in Ukraine's Kharkov region - two thermal power plants reportedly offline
Scholz also stressed that Moscow's "any further annexation steps" will not remain unanswered "and will not be recognized."
Comment: Germany doesn't have enough energy to keep its industry going through the winter, it's power to 'recognise' anything is quickly waning.
Apart from that, he called on the Russian side to ensure proper conditions "for imprisoned combatants" in conformity with generally recognized humanitarian law and ensure "unimpeded access for the International Committee of the Red Cross."
Comment: No mention on the provable torture committed by the Ukrainian side, unsurprisingly.
"Touching on the situation at the Zaporozhye NPP, the chancellor stressed the necessity to ensure its security. In this context, he called for refraining from any steps to escalate the situation and implementing the measures recommended in the IAEA report," the German side said.
Scholz also "stressed the important role of the grain deal reached under the United Nations auspices and called on the Russian president not to discredit the agreement and implement it in full," the German government said.
Comment: The deal that only really happened thanks to Russia? The deal that was supposed to ship grain to African nations, desperate for supplies, and that instead shipped them all to Europe? Ukraine breaks promise to ship grain to Africa - NYT
On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aimed to demilitarize and denazify the country. After that, the United States, the European Union and their allies imposed large-scale sanctions on Russia and invigorated arms supplies to Kiev.
Comment: One wonders what else was discussed during what one would consider a rather lengthy phonecall.
That said, Russia has made its position on Germany quite clear: it's just one of the numerous Western nations that has been arming and funding the Nazi aligned army that is attacking its people: Germany 'crossed red line' supplying Ukraine with weapons to kill Russians - Moscow
See also: Special Military Operation, Season 2: Things Are Starting to Heat Up