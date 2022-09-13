© Global Look Press / Russian Foreign Ministry

The hybrid war that the West has been waging against Russia for many years has now scaled up to an "unprecedented" level, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.Lavrov stressed that the ministry's priority is to promote sustainable relations "with all interested foreign partners" based on mutual respect and cooperation.The Russian Foreign Ministry warned in August that the ongoing hybrid war raises the threat of a nuclear conflict, in which there can be no winners. However, according to Igor Vishnevetsky, the Foreign Ministry's non-proliferation department deputy head, Russia remains "committed to... building a world free of nuclear weapons."Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, citing Kiev's failure to implement the Minsk agreements, designed to give the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014. Former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has since admitted that Kiev's main goal was to use the ceasefire to buy time and "create powerful armed forces."In February 2022, the Kremlin recognized the Donbass republics as independent states and demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join any Western military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked.