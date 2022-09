© Getty Images / mikemurphy photography

No, they can't.A poll conducted by WPA Intelligence has found that almost one quarter of Democratic voters believe that "some men can become pregnant."Twenty-two percent of Democrats overall agreed with the statement.UC Berkley Law Professor Khiara Bridges refused to use the word 'woman' and accused Missouri GOP Senator Josh Hawley of being "transphobic" and "inciting violence" for saying men can't have babies.Last month all 50 Democrats in the Senate voted against an amendment that sought to define pregnancy as a uniquely biologically female process.The guide lists "traditional terms" such as 'breast milk' and then suggests woke alternatives including "human milk", "parent's milk", and most ridiculously "father's milk."This trend has reached as far as dictionaries literally changing the definition of the word "female" to include anyone who identifies as one.We also face a future where if you type the 'wrong' word, Google will correct your language to help you become more 'inclusive'.