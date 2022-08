The party of science!During the passage of Joe Biden's 'Inflation Increasing Reduction Act' in the Senate Sunday, all 50 Democrats voted against an amendment that sought to define pregnancy as a uniquely biologically female process.The amendment was introduced by GOP Senator Marco Rubio, who noted "The only people capable of being pregnant are biological females, and therefore, I think federal pregnancy programs should be limited to biological females, and that's what this would do.""A few minutes ago, I looked back across 5,500 years of human history, and so far, every single human pregnancy has been biological female," Rubio continued.Democratic Senator Patty Murray responded to Rubio, statingWatch:Which one is the ' party of science ' again?