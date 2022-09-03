what is woman
Today on MindMatters we delve into the mystery of mysteries, the unanswerable and inscrutable, the question of the ages: what is a woman? Many have tried, all have failed - until now.

With reference to Matt Walsh's documentary of the same name, an obscure work by Hervey Cleckley, and two of Luc's recent Substack articles, we provide a take you probably haven't heard anywhere else. So tune in.


Running Time: 01:20:45

Download: MP3 — 111 MB