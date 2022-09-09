Puppet Masters
"Elites Are Making Things Worse On Purpose"
Summit News
In a compelling monologue, Tucker Carlson warned that "history changing events" including energy and food shortages are occurring all at once and society is rapidly collapsing while the masses try to ignore it.
Carlson pointed out that "Europe is descending into poverty" because of spiralling energy costs and the inability of countries to provide their own power sources.
"Energy is the key to a functioning society, and the elites don't care," Carlson pointed out, adding the caveat "Or maybe they do care — and they're making things worse on purpose."
"You can reach a place in your society where the people in charge and their lapdogs in the media become so completely disconnected from the concerns of actual people, become so totally uninterested in the lives of citizens, that society becomes very volatile, and we are fast approaching that point," the host further warned.
Carlson pointed to government warnings across Europe of severe power outages in winter and crack downs on energy use while they, along with the U.S., funnel billions from their own economies to Ukraine.
"This is not just bad policy, this makes no sense," Carlson concluded, adding "It only makes sense if the goal is to completely destroy the west."
Blackouts are coming to America. Energy use crack downs are already here. California's Independent System Operator (ISO) declared an Energy Emergency level 3 Tuesday evening, warning that "rotating power outages" are "very possible."
The announcement came after Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom appeared on social media in a winter clothing while asking residents to do "their part," to conserve energy during a heat wave.
Meanwhile, Biden energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm praised the state's green energy policies, saying California is leading the way and that every other state should follow.
In a further interview, Granholm stated "I love the fact that California is unabashedly bold about (green) energy policy."