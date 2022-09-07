© Scott Olson/Getty Images

It took less than one year for Joe Biden to go from "Pandemic of the unvaccinated" to "we beat pharma this year."During a Labor Day speech in Milwaukee Monday, Joe Biden screamed that he "beat pharma this year" despite the fact that he provided billions in record profits for the pharmaceutical industry by attempting to enforce vaccine mandates.Watch:Biden repeated the claim at a second speech in Pittsburgh:A few violent extremists took issue with Biden's claim: