© Getty Images / Doug Menuez / Forrester Images

The US economy could sink into a quagmire of shrinking output, surging inflation and soaring unemployment, renowned economist and New York University professor Nouriel Roubini warned last week during an eToro webinar.Stubborn inflation and the coronavirus pandemic might force the Fed to drive the US economy into an even deeper recession than the one it has avoided, Roubini warned.he said."If you're behind the curve, eventually the recession is going to be more severe, the loss of jobs and income and wages is going to be more severe," the economist explained, referring to the Fed's rate hikes relative to inflation. "You need to be ahead of the curve."Roubini came to prominence for predicting the financial crisis of 2008-09 and was dubbed 'Doctor Doom' by Wall Street.