The UN appreciates Russia's efforts to safeguard the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team that came to inspect the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, on Thursday.That's"We are glad that the Russian Federation did what it needed to do to keep our inspectors safe," Stephane Dujarric told reporters at a briefing in New York, when asked about Moscow's comments."As with any UN mission,he added, also thanking the "security people" and "drivers" for the "tremendous job" of getting the IAEA team safely in and out of the Zaporozhye NPP.Energodar and the Zaporozhye NPP have been under Russian control since early March. In August, the nuclear site was targeted by regular artillery and drone attacks, which Moscow and Kiev blamed on each other. Ukrainian officials also claimed that the Russian military was using the plant as a military base, stationing heavy weapons there. Moscow denied the accusations, saying that it only had lightly armed guards defending the facility.- but Ukraine's insistence that the mission must travel through Kiev to uphold Ukrainian sovereignty contributed to delaying the mission until this week.