© Getty Images/Scott Olson



"the latest in a series of announcements building momentum around USDA's historic commitment to root out generations of systemic racism, center equity in decision-making and policymaking," and foster a "diverse, modern and inclusive workforce."

"Now they're using very broad language that includes white farmers and other forms of discrimination, including age. Instead of getting what we already had in place, we are competing with others now."

adding to its previous "equity" outlays for food producers.The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced new funding on Wednesday, saying it aimed to help "underserved" producers access land, capital and markets and to train "the next diverse generation of agricultural professionals."meaning those with skin colors other than white.The announcement followsthrough a March 2021 Covid-19 relief bill.that Biden's Democratic Party pushed through Congress earlier this month enabled the USDA to take another crack at its diversity push, this time using broader language regarding eligibility to avoid court challenges. The spending package announced on Wednesday is part of the effort.- not just those who are non-white - preferably by October, when ais scheduled to end.For now, theto help struggling agricultural producers, including those who are poor, veterans, or "farmers of color." Although white farmers aren't technically excluded from the programs, the agency said it aimed to help "underserved" groups that have been discriminated against in the past.The USDA is alsoHistorically black colleges, Native American institutions and "certified Hispanic-serving institutions" will be eligible to apply for grants under the program.The agency said new spending plans areNot everyone is happy that the agency was forced to broaden eligibility for its subsidies. Commenting on changes to the debt-relief scheme, Virginia farmer John Boyd Jr. , president of the Black Farmers Association, told CNN last week that