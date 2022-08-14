© AFP/Wakil Kohsar



The Taliban violently dispersed a women's protest rally in Afghanistan's capital on Saturday, several days ahead of the first anniversary of the Islamist group's return to power, the news agency AFP has reported.as they approached the education ministry in Kabul, according to the agency. One video, apparently recorded in Kabul and posted on social media, showsAfter the protest was dispersed, some women attempted to take shelter in nearby shopsAccording to AFP, protesters carried a banner reading "August 15 is a black day," an apparent reference to the date of the Taliban takeover one year ago. The demonstrators also reportedly demanded the right to work and participate in politics.by Taliban members, the news agency said. Local media also reported thatIn August 2021, Taliban militants returned to power in the wake of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. After seizing Kabul, they promised to respect women's rights and encouraged them to return to work.In December 2021, however, thethat glossed over their access to education or work, while a number of experts immediately slammed the militants for returning to the practices they had embraced during their first period of rule that spanned from 1996 to 2001.An Amnesty International report released in late July claims that "the Taliban's crackdown" in Afghanistan is devastating the lives of women and girls, who are being stripped of their rights to education, work and free movement. The human rights watchdog also reported that