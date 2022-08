© The Guardian



Extraordinary footage shows a fire tornado ripping through Los Angeles County in Gorman on Wednesday.Firefighters were dispatched to a wildfire, dubbed the Sam Fire, at 4:07 p.m.Arriving on the scene, Los Angeles County Fire Department said, which they later categorized as a second-alarm brush fire.Video published by local news site KTLA shows large quantities of air being sucked into a vortex-like fire tornado.The fire tornado was described by one man, viewing it from a helicopter, as "the biggest one I've ever seen". TWITTER/@LACoFireAirOpsFire tornadoes, also known as fire whirls, can occur when intense, rising heat mixes with powerful winds. This results in the fire spinning upwards, where it drags in more gas and debris as fuel.Fire whirls are defined by the United States Department of Agriculture Fire Service asA photo of the inferno was tweeted by the Los Angeles County Fire Department's air operations section, who said: "Short range spotting and fire whirls on the #SamFire tell the story of dry, receptive fuels and erratic winds from intense surface heating."When firefighters first arrived on the scene they estimated the fire's size as four acres, though this grew to 150 acres by the evening, at which point the blaze was contained.A tweet from the fire department at 5:16 p.m. said 200 emergency responders were battling the blaze, and "making good progress."By 11 p.m. local time, 60 percent of the inferno had been contained.No buildings were immediately threatened by the fire, which took place on rough, hilly terrain. However, as a precaution, California Highway Patrol did shut down Highway 138 for a time.The County of Los Angeles Fire Department has been contacted for comment.California has been hit by a number of wildfires this summer, leaving thousands of acres scorched.before being contained.In 2021, a video of California firefighter Meg Hayes starting controlled fires went viral on TikTok , earning more than 1.4 million views after being posted on June 23.Controlled fires are a tactic that can be used to fight wildfires, depriving them of the fuel they need to spread to certain areas.